5-Star DL Williams Nwaneri sets visit with the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are hoping to be big players in the defensive line market. They’re already in heavy pursuit of five-star DL David Stone, but they’re also working to land the No. 1 defensive lineman in the class, Williams Nwaneri.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Nwaneri has his visit to Oklahoma set up.

Wiltfong said, “He’s going to be at Oklahoma the weekend of March 4th, and I’m expecting the Sooners to have a major recruiting weekend that weekend as we come out of the dead period. So there’s a lot of Sooners talk on that first weekend in March.”

Wiltfong also mentioned that Nwaneri is high on Oregon and will be at Colorado’s spring game. The Ducks and Coach Prime are some interesting wild cards in the recruitment.

The No. 1 defensive lineman in the class of 2024 is also being heavily pursued by Ohio State, Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia as well. Nwaneri ranks as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire