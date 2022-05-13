5-star DL Vic Burley locks in official visit to Michigan State in early June

One of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class will be on Michigan State’s campus in early June.

On Wednesday, Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported that five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley has locked in an official visit to Michigan State from June 3 – 5. Burley is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 33 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Burley is one of the most sought recruits in the 2023 class, with offers from some of the game’s biggest programs. Michigan State, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Tennesee, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M have extended an offer to him.

Burley hails from Warner Robins, Ga., and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 276 pounds.

