5-Star DL schedules official visit to Oregon
A few weeks into the 2024 recruiting cycle, many players nationwide are placing the Oregon Ducks among their top schools. One of the most talented players to express an interest in the Ducks is the 5-star defensive lineman, Williams Nwaneri.
Earlier this month, Nwaneri named Oregon as one of his top 10 schools. This Sunday, he showed more interest in the Ducks after he announced that Oregon would be one of his five official visits. An official visit is a visit that is paid in full by the university whereas unofficial visits require players to pay their own way. Currently, recruits are allowed official visits to a maximum of five schools, which has led to the belief that an official visit to a given school indicates a player’s strong interest in that program.
In 2024, Ducks’ DL Brandon Dorlus is expected to go to the NFL, and Oregon will need to find a suitable replacement. While there is talent on the depth chart below guys like Dorlus, the addition of a player like Nwaneri would still have an immediate positive impact.
Williams Nwaneri Recruiting Profile
247Sports No. 1 defensive lineman in Lee's Summit (Mo.) North five-star Williams Nwaneri locks in officials to #Georgia #Tennessee #Oklahoma #Mizzou and #Oregon. Story here: https://t.co/dvcCQKinAs
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 15, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
MO
DL
247Sports Composite
5
0.9971
MO
DL
ESPN
5
98
MO
DL
On3
5
98.26
MO
DL
Rivals
4
6.0
MO
DL
Vitals
Height
6’5″
250 lbs.
Hometown
Lees Summit, MO
Projected Position
DL
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by the Ducks in January 2022
Took an unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023
Will take an official visit with the Ducks in September 2023
Other official visits: Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks (Official Visit)
Georgia Bulldogs (Official Visit)
Tennesee Volunteers (Official Visit)
Oklahoma Sooners (Official Visit)
Missouri Tigers (Official Visit)
Colorado Buffaloes
Highlights