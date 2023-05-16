5-Star DL schedules official visit to Oregon

A few weeks into the 2024 recruiting cycle, many players nationwide are placing the Oregon Ducks among their top schools. One of the most talented players to express an interest in the Ducks is the 5-star defensive lineman, Williams Nwaneri.

Earlier this month, Nwaneri named Oregon as one of his top 10 schools. This Sunday, he showed more interest in the Ducks after he announced that Oregon would be one of his five official visits. An official visit is a visit that is paid in full by the university whereas unofficial visits require players to pay their own way. Currently, recruits are allowed official visits to a maximum of five schools, which has led to the belief that an official visit to a given school indicates a player’s strong interest in that program.

In 2024, Ducks’ DL Brandon Dorlus is expected to go to the NFL, and Oregon will need to find a suitable replacement. While there is talent on the depth chart below guys like Dorlus, the addition of a player like Nwaneri would still have an immediate positive impact.

Williams Nwaneri Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 MO DL 247Sports Composite 5 0.9971 MO DL ESPN 5 98 MO DL On3 5 98.26 MO DL Rivals 4 6.0 MO DL

Vitals

Height 6’5″ Weight 250 lbs. Hometown Lees Summit, MO Projected Position DL Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by the Ducks in January 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023

Will take an official visit with the Ducks in September 2023

Other official visits: Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

Top Schools

Highlights

