5-star DL puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

One of the most impressive things to see from Dan Lanning over his first two recruiting cycles with the Oregon Ducks has been the ability to bring an SEC mentality on the defensive line to the pacific northwest.

We saw a long list of big-bodied linemen join the Ducks this past offseason both via recruiting and the transfer portal, and it’s likely that we continue to see that going forward as well. Lanning seems to be on a good path in the 2024 cycle, landing in the top 10 for 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland.

According to 247Sports, Breland is rated as the No. 25 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 4 DL. He plays at Mater Dei down in California, and is familiar with the lay of the land out on the west coast.

We will see in the coming months if Oregon can keep him close to home and bring him up to Eugene.

Aydin Breland Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 CA DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9791 CA DL Rivals 4 5.9 CA DL ESPN 4 86 CA DL On3 Recruiting 4 94 CA DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 290 pounds Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on March 2, 2022

Has yet to take a visit out to Eugene, Oregon.

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire