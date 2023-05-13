5-star DL puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
One of the most impressive things to see from Dan Lanning over his first two recruiting cycles with the Oregon Ducks has been the ability to bring an SEC mentality on the defensive line to the pacific northwest.

We saw a long list of big-bodied linemen join the Ducks this past offseason both via recruiting and the transfer portal, and it’s likely that we continue to see that going forward as well. Lanning seems to be on a good path in the 2024 cycle, landing in the top 10 for 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland.

According to 247Sports, Breland is rated as the No. 25 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 4 DL. He plays at Mater Dei down in California, and is familiar with the lay of the land out on the west coast.

We will see in the coming months if Oregon can keep him close to home and bring him up to Eugene.

Aydin Breland Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

CA

DL

247Sports Composite

4

0.9791

CA

DL

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

DL

ESPN

4

86

CA

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

94

CA

DL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

290 pounds

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on March 2, 2022

  • Has yet to take a visit out to Eugene, Oregon.

