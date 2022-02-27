5-star DL Lebbeus Overton, top unsigned defensive player in 2022, locks in visit to Oregon Ducks

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton five-star DL Lebbeus Overton has locked in official visits to #Oregon #Georgia and the #Aggies. More on the blue-chip 2022 prospect here: https://t.co/443LbjyQcE — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 27, 2022

Recruiting momentum is hot right now in Eugene, and while the Oregon Ducks were just recently projected to be among favorites to land both 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. and 5-star OT Josh Conerly, they also locked in an official visit from 5-star DL Lebbeus Overton, according to 247Sports Steve Wiltfong.

Overton is the top-unsigned defensive player remaining in the 2022 class after reclassifying from the 2023 class and choosing to enter the college ranks this coming summer, rather than a year down the road.

Overton, who stands at 6-foot-4, 265-pounds, is listed by 247Sports as the No. 5 DL in the 2022 class, and the No. 18 player overall. His older brother, Micaiah, is a defensive lineman at Liberty who recently entered the transfer portal and announced that he plans to transfer to whichever team signs his younger brother. The Ducks offered a scholarship to both Overton brothers earlier this month.

It isn’t expected that the Overtons will make a final decision until this summer, but the fact that Oregon was able to lock down an official visit is a big win for Lanning, who developed a relationship with Lebbeus during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs. If the Ducks can wow the brothers on campus later this spring, it could go a long way in convincing them to make the move out to the Pacific Northwest and help reshape Oregon’s defensive line.

