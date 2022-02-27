5-star DL Lebbeus Overton, top unsigned defensive player in 2022, locks in visit to Oregon Ducks

Recruiting momentum is hot right now in Eugene, and while the Oregon Ducks were just recently projected to be among favorites to land both 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava Jr. and 5-star OT Josh Conerly, they also locked in an official visit from 5-star DL Lebbeus Overton, according to 247Sports Steve Wiltfong.

Overton is the top-unsigned defensive player remaining in the 2022 class after reclassifying from the 2023 class and choosing to enter the college ranks this coming summer, rather than a year down the road.

Overton, who stands at 6-foot-4, 265-pounds, is listed by 247Sports as the No. 5 DL in the 2022 class, and the No. 18 player overall. His older brother, Micaiah, is a defensive lineman at Liberty who recently entered the transfer portal and announced that he plans to transfer to whichever team signs his younger brother. The Ducks offered a scholarship to both Overton brothers earlier this month.

It isn’t expected that the Overtons will make a final decision until this summer, but the fact that Oregon was able to lock down an official visit is a big win for Lanning, who developed a relationship with Lebbeus during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs. If the Ducks can wow the brothers on campus later this spring, it could go a long way in convincing them to make the move out to the Pacific Northwest and help reshape Oregon’s defensive line.

