5-star DL Lebbeus Overton reclassifies to 2022, includes Oregon Ducks in final list of schools

The majority of Oregon Duck fans are still coming down from what was a massively successful day on Wednesday, where Dan Lanning and the coaching staff went out and secured a trio of coveted recruits, capping off what was an impressive recruiting cycle that finished stronger than expected.

If you’re thinking that the show is over just because signing day has now passed, though, you should think again. Not only are there some high-level prospects that are waiting until the spring to make their decisions, but one of the best players in the 2023 class recently reclassified to the 2022 class, and is now up for grabs.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Lebbeus Overton is down to 5️⃣ Schools and will reclassify to 2022 The 6’5 265 DL from Alpharetta, GA is ranked as the No. 2 Player in the nation (#2 DL) Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/xkpxIaTC3v pic.twitter.com/GcztbVvmGJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 3, 2022

5-star DL Lebbeus Overton, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, and the No. 3 overall player, has decided to leave for college early. He announced a list of his top 5 schools on Thursday, with the Ducks firmly in the mix.

The other schools included were the Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Overton is from Milton, GA, and likely has had a lot of conversations with Dan Lanning in the past. Now that Lanning is up in the Pacific Northwest, it could lead him to following Oregon’s new head coach to Eugene. As his recruitment continues into the spring months, this is certainly something to keep a close eye on.

Another thing to pay attention to is the number of scholarships that Oregon has to give. They are currently very close to the limit available, and adding a player like Overton — or potentially 5-star OT Josh Conerly in March — might force some attrition on the current roster. However, if either of those players tell you that they want to be a Duck, you do whatever you can to make room.

