5-star DL Justin Scott announces commitment date; Oregon among finalists
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class will be coming off the board in the coming weeks, and the Oregon Ducks are in contention to potentially land him.
5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott released his top 8 schools earlier in the week, and he announced on Friday that he would be making his commitment on January 31. Scott is ranked as the No. 4 DL and No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
Alongside the Ducks, Scott also has teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, USC, and Notre Dame in his group of final schools. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but that could change before now and his commitment date.
Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile
I will be announcing my commitment on my birthday (January 31st)!
— Justin Scott (@juustinscott) January 14, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
92
IL
DL
247Sports Composite
5
0.9896
IL
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
IL
DL
ESPN
4
86
IL
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
95
IL
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
310 pounds
Hometown
Chicago, Illinois
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Colorado Buffaloes
Miami Hurricanes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Recruitment
Received Offer on September 7, 2022
Yet to take a visit to Eugene
Highlights