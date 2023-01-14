5-star DL Justin Scott announces commitment date; Oregon among finalists

One of the top recruits in the 2024 class will be coming off the board in the coming weeks, and the Oregon Ducks are in contention to potentially land him.

5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott released his top 8 schools earlier in the week, and he announced on Friday that he would be making his commitment on January 31. Scott is ranked as the No. 4 DL and No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Alongside the Ducks, Scott also has teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, USC, and Notre Dame in his group of final schools. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but that could change before now and his commitment date.

Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

92

IL

DL

247Sports Composite

5

0.9896

IL

DL

Rivals

5

6.1

IL

DL

ESPN

4

86

IL

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

95

IL

DL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

310 pounds

Hometown

Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Michigan Wolverines

Recruitment

  • Received Offer on September 7, 2022

  • Yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

