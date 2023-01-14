5-star DL Justin Scott announces commitment date; Oregon among finalists

One of the top recruits in the 2024 class will be coming off the board in the coming weeks, and the Oregon Ducks are in contention to potentially land him.

5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott released his top 8 schools earlier in the week, and he announced on Friday that he would be making his commitment on January 31. Scott is ranked as the No. 4 DL and No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Alongside the Ducks, Scott also has teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, USC, and Notre Dame in his group of final schools. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but that could change before now and his commitment date.

Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

I will be announcing my commitment on my birthday (January 31st)! — Justin Scott (@juustinscott) January 14, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 IL DL 247Sports Composite 5 0.9896 IL DL Rivals 5 6.1 IL DL ESPN 4 86 IL DL On3 Recruiting 4 95 IL DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 310 pounds Hometown Chicago, Illinois Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Colorado Buffaloes

Miami Hurricanes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

Recruitment

Received Offer on September 7, 2022

Yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire