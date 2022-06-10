5-star DL headlines Florida’s recruiting visit weekend

Florida football is hosting a handful of prep prospects this weekend in Gainesville as the month of June continues to cook on the recruiting front. Included on the list of big-name recruits making their way to Gainesville is five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods out of Alabaster (Alabama) Thompson, who is slated to stop by from Thursday to Saturday, according to Swamp247.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 265-pound lineman’s visit will be his first with Billy Napier and his new staff, though the Gators made sure to continue courting him after the transition from the former regime. In his own words, it sounds like Florida is on the right track for the blue-chipper.

“Coach Napier came in and made that staff amazing and took some guys from a little bit of everywhere and I respect the vision of the program. They hopped on me as soon as they got there and Florida’s great reputation speaks for itself. I’ve been talking to Coach Spencer a lot, and he’s been there and done that on every level and I have faith in his ability to develop me.”

Florida is among three other schools currently in Woods’ top four, with the Clemson Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners also vying for his talents after he backed out of an initial commitment with the Tide. He visited Clemson last weekend and is looking to make any further OVs during the summer so he can concentrate on school in the fall.

Woods currently ranks No. 23 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 24 and 4, respectively — both with a five-star rating. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Alabama still ahead of the pack with a 96% chance of bringing him back into the fold.

