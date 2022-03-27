5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·2 min read
5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dan Lanning
    American football coach

Not only did the Oregon Ducks get a dynamic up-and-coming head coach when hiring Dan Lanning from the Georgia Bulldogs this last offseason, but they also got one of the best recruiters in the south to bring his talents to the pacific northwest.

Lanning’s overhaul of the Oregon staff and decision to fill out the ranks with elite recruiters has paid dividends so far, especially when it comes to players from SEC country. It seems that now more than ever, the Ducks are making the cut for a number of highly-rated players from states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, all of whom are considering a trip to Oregon to join what Lanning is building.

Related

Oregon Ducks make the cut for top-5 wide receiver in 2023

The latest player to make this consideration is 5-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, a 6-foot-5, 276-pound player from Warner Robins, GA. Burley is listed by 247Sports as the No. 4 DL in the 2023 class, and No. 35 player overall.

He recently included the Ducks in his top-12 going into the spring, and will hopefully take a trip out to Eugene at some point this year to check out the facilities.

Vic Burley’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

0.9840

GA

DL

Rivals

4

5.9

GA

DL

ESPN

4

86

GA

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

94.42

GA

DL

247 Composite

4

95

GA

DL

Vitals

Hometown

Warner Robins, Georgia

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

267 pounds

Class

2023

Top-12

  • Oregon

  • Georgia

  • Clemson

  • South Carolina

  • Florida

  • Ohio State

  • Alabama

  • Texas A&M

  • Michigan

  • Florida State

  • Tennessee

  • Oklahoma

Crystal Ball

Film

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

5 storylines we're watching as Oregon Ducks spring practice resumes

Recommended Stories