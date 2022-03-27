5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks
Not only did the Oregon Ducks get a dynamic up-and-coming head coach when hiring Dan Lanning from the Georgia Bulldogs this last offseason, but they also got one of the best recruiters in the south to bring his talents to the pacific northwest.
Lanning’s overhaul of the Oregon staff and decision to fill out the ranks with elite recruiters has paid dividends so far, especially when it comes to players from SEC country. It seems that now more than ever, the Ducks are making the cut for a number of highly-rated players from states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, all of whom are considering a trip to Oregon to join what Lanning is building.
The latest player to make this consideration is 5-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, a 6-foot-5, 276-pound player from Warner Robins, GA. Burley is listed by 247Sports as the No. 4 DL in the 2023 class, and No. 35 player overall.
He recently included the Ducks in his top-12 going into the spring, and will hopefully take a trip out to Eugene at some point this year to check out the facilities.
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Vic Burley has narrowed his list to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’5 290 DL from Warner Robins, GA is ranked as a Top 45 Player in the 2023 Class.
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/cM89YFGUsZ pic.twitter.com/UJednriire
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 27, 2022
Vic Burley’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
0.9840
GA
DL
Rivals
4
5.9
GA
DL
ESPN
4
86
GA
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
94.42
GA
DL
247 Composite
4
95
GA
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Warner Robins, Georgia
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
267 pounds
Class
2023
Top-12
Oregon
Georgia
Clemson
South Carolina
Florida
Ohio State
Alabama
Texas A&M
Michigan
Florida State
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Crystal Ball
Film
