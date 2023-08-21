5-star DL Eddrick Houston sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston is one of the elite recruits in the class of 2024. Houston plays high school football for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Buford is one of the top high school football programs in the country.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge rusher has been planning to announce his commitment on August 22 for several months.

The Buford star is the No. 23 overall recruit in the senior class and the No. 4 defensive lineman. Houston is the sixth-ranked class of 2024 recruit in Georgia.

The standout defensive end is a star wrestler and participates in track and field. In wrestling, Houston has won a state championship in the 285-pound weight class.

Who are Eddrick Houston’s top schools and who is favored to land his commitment?

Houston's commitment date announcement

Five-Star DL Eddrick Houston will announce his Commitment on Tuesday, August 22nd 👀 The 6’4 270 DL from Buford, GA is ranked as a Top 20 Recruit in the ‘24 Class (No. 4 DL) Where Should He Go?https://t.co/A3gWXpEk5z pic.twitter.com/Jy3LUtgibg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 20, 2023

Top school: USC Trojans

Had a great weekend in Los Angeles. I appreciate the hospitality shown by everyone I came in contact with! #FightOn @uscfb @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/54lnxXTje9 — HoustonEddrick (@HoustonEddrick0) May 21, 2023

Houston visited the USC Trojans in May 2023. The Buford standout is the type of player that USC needs on its defense if the Trojans want to take the next step. Houston’s only picture from a recruiting visit is from his trip to USC.

Top school: Ohio State Buckeyes

Five-star Eddrick Houston (⁦@HoustonEddrick0)⁩ ends a Jones County drive with a sack pic.twitter.com/YJlIAwT8eA — Jed May (@JedMay_) August 12, 2023

Eddrick Houston visited Ohio State on June 16. The Buckeyes are favored to land a commitment from the five-star defender. Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State have the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation. The Buckeyes have landed a lot of elite pass rushers in recent seasons.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

FINAL Buford (Ga.) 18

St. Frances (Md.) 0 The Dylan Raiola, KJ Bolden, Eddrick Houston, Jadon Perlotte, Jordan Allen, Bryce Perry-Wright Show was too much — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) August 19, 2023

The Buford standout visited Georgia the weekend of June 9. Houston has taken multiple visits to Athens, but is not favored to commit to the Bulldogs. Georgia currently holds the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Top school: Clemson Tigers

#Clemson is a notable contender for 5⭐️ Eddrick Houston, who has set an official visit to Death Valley in June. 🎥 What is he looking forward to about his next Clemson visit? pic.twitter.com/RR0R5Q6Yqo — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) May 2, 2023

Houston spoke with Luke Winstel ahead of his June visit to Clemson. The Tigers are not favorites to land the five-star defensive lineman. However, Clemson does have a good history of producing NFL draft picks along defensive line, so the Tigers should not be counted out.

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama 2024 4-Star DE target, Eddrick Houston @HoustonEddrick had himself a day yesterday. Multiple sacks and consistent pressure throughout the game. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder is definitely one to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/4lLI8vzdy5 — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) August 20, 2022

The elite defensive end visited Alabama on June 23. Eddrick Houston has Nicl Saban and Alabama in his top five schools. One of Houston’s old high school teammates, four-star running back Justice Haynes, signed with Alabama in the class of 2023.

