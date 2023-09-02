After 5-Star DL Dominick McKinley’s commitment, Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class soars in 247Sports’ Team rankings

Just a day before Texas A&M kicks off the 2023 college football season against New Mexico, Jimbo Fisher and his staff received the exciting news that 2024 five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley had committed to the Aggies, shocking many in the recruiting landscape, as the No.1-ranked player in Louisiana chose the Maroon & White over LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, and Ohio State.

Texas A&M D-line coach Elijah Robinson deserves a bulk of the credit for successfully winning McKinley’s approval, as his development in the trenches combined with his academic future make the Aggies a perfect fit, joining one of the deepest defensive line group littered with blue chip talent. Joining four-star Dealyn Evans and three-star Gabriel Reliford, the future in the defensive trenches looks to be secure, yet future success on the field will truly determine the future of the defensive roster.

After McKinley’s impactful announcement, Texas A&M’s 247Sports 2024 Team Recruiting Ranking has now risen to the No. 5 spot and is one of four teams with an average recruit ranking of 92, joining Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama.

With a total of 21 verbal commits, including one five-star, 18 four-star, and two three-star prospects, several high-priority prospects remain, most notably 2024 five-star athlete Terry Bussey, who is a big favorite to land with the Maroon & White ahead of his commitment announcement on Sept. 28.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire