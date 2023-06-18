5-star DL David Stone set to officially visit Michigan State football

Michigan State’s defensive line coach Diron Reynolds and the coaching staff have added a massive visitor to their list this upcoming weekend. IMG Academy 5-star defensive lineman David Stone is coming to East Lansing on an official visit this weekend, he announced on Twitter.

Fired up about this one let’s go babyyy!!!Last OV💚🪓 — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) June 18, 2023

Michigan State is in a strong position with Stone, having a fighters chance to land the massive prospect. The 247Sports composite rankings has stone as the No. 5 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, and would be the Spartans highest rated recruit since Charles Rogers.

The Spartans are predominantly in a battle with Oklahoma, but Miami, Florida and Oregon are all in the mix.

