5-star DL David Stone commits to Oklahoma over MSU

Michigan State will not be the new home for one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

Five-star defensive lineman David Stone has committed to Oklahoma over Michigan State. Stone had been projected to end up as a Sooner for months, and he made the decision official on Saturday.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ DL David Stone has Committed to Oklahoma! The 6’5 270 DL from Oklahoma City, OK chose the Sooners over Miami, Michigan State, & others Stone is ranked as the No. 8 Player in the ‘24 Class https://t.co/DCaOc0xbZN pic.twitter.com/Q5qS3CJ9iG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 27, 2023

Stone ranks as the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 6 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He holds offers from more than 30 programs, and also was strongly considering Miami (FL), Oregon and Texas A&M.

Michigan State was long considered a favorite to land Stone, but his recruitment shifted in the past few months. This will go down as yet another close recruiting battle that Mel Tucker was unfortunately unable to win in the end.

