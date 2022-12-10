5-star DL David Hicks takes last minute trip to Eugene before signing day
The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month.
That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene.
The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix.
David Hicks Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
97
TX
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
TX
DL
ESPN
4
88
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
5
98
TX
DL
247 Composite
5
0.9965
TX
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
270 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021
Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022
Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022
Top Schools
Texas A&M Aggies
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners