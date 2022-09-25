5-star DL David Hicks set to announce collegiate decision

Michigan State football will look to regain some of their momentum on the recruiting trail this upcoming week. 5-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks is set to announce where he is going to go to college this Wednesday, September 28th.

Hicks officially visited Michigan State on the first weekend of June, having a strong experience in East Lansing. It is also known that he has a very good relationship with Michigan State’s pass game specialist Brandon Jordan.

The decision for Hicks will be made between his finalists that include: Michigan State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, MIami, Texas and Oregon.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire