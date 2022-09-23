5-star DL David Hicks announces commitment date, lists Oregon as a finalist

The No. 1 ranked defensive lineman in the nation has set a date for his commitment, and the Oregon Ducks are in the running to land him.

5-star DL David Hicks, who is ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will choose his next school on September 28. Hicks took an official visit to Oregon back in June and the Ducks reportedly did a great job of getting him to consider coming to Eugene.

“They knocked it out of the park with David Hicks,” said 247Sports’ Steve Wilfong. “I still had my pick on A&M, but Oregon was the first school that really made me pause on it.”

A lot has happened with Hicks since then, and a few months’ time in the recruiting world might as well be years. Currently, Hicks is predicted to go to the Oklahoma Sooners, according to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions. On3’s recruiting prediction machine also has Oklahoma in the lead, with more than a 77% chance to land the elite defensive lineman.

We’ve seen crazy things happen in the recruiting world, though, and the fact that the Ducks are still alive in his finalists make Hicks’ commitment worth watching.

Film

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021

Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan State Spartans

Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oklahoma Sooners

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Longhorns

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star DL David Hicks will announce his college decision on September 28th. The 6’4 270 DL from Katy, TX is ranked as the No. 9 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 1 DL)https://t.co/tOshnN8Q9o pic.twitter.com/ParfKOCo5a — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 23, 2022

