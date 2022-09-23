5-star DL David Hicks announces commitment date, lists Oregon as a finalist

Zachary Neel
The No. 1 ranked defensive lineman in the nation has set a date for his commitment, and the Oregon Ducks are in the running to land him.

5-star DL David Hicks, who is ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will choose his next school on September 28. Hicks took an official visit to Oregon back in June and the Ducks reportedly did a great job of getting him to consider coming to Eugene.

“They knocked it out of the park with David Hicks,” said 247Sports’ Steve Wilfong. “I still had my pick on A&M, but Oregon was the first school that  really made me pause on it.”

A lot has happened with Hicks since then, and a few months’ time in the recruiting world might as well be years. Currently, Hicks is predicted to go to the Oklahoma Sooners, according to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions. On3’s recruiting prediction machine also has Oklahoma in the lead, with more than a 77% chance to land the elite defensive lineman.

We’ve seen crazy things happen in the recruiting world, though, and the fact that the Ducks are still alive in his finalists make Hicks’ commitment worth watching.

David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

97

TX

DL

Rivals

5

6.1

TX

DL

ESPN

4

88

TX

DL

On3 Recruiting

5

98

TX

DL

247 Composite

5

0.9965

TX

DL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Katy, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

270 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021

  • Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Texas Longhorns

