5-star DL Aydin Breland sets commitment date

Five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland has set his commitment date. Breland is the top-rated uncommitted defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Breland plays high school football and competes in track and field for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the premier high school programs in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman visited Georgia football over the summer and is now ready to decide where he will play college football.

The Mater Dei superstar ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, the second-ranked defensive lineman. Breland is the No. 1 player in California, according to 247Sports.

Breland plans to make his commitment on Oct. 14. Who are his top three schools and who is favored to land his commitment?

Breland's commitment date announcement

I’D LIKE TO ANNOUNCE MY COMMITMENT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF……⁉️ pic.twitter.com/R9xM5u76ls — Aydin Breland (@AydinBreland) September 29, 2023

Breland will play in 2024 Under Armour All-America Game

Extremely blessed and honored to announce my commitment to the Under Armor All American game ‼️@UANextFootball pic.twitter.com/ONHuiNRuJi — Aydin Breland (@AydinBreland) August 15, 2023

Aydin Breland had his choice of high school all-star games, but is rolling with the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game. During his junior season, Breland recorded 24 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Georgia Bulldogs: top school

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The five-star defensive lineman visited Athens, Georgia, for the Georgia-South Carolina game. Breland has to be impressed with Georgia’s recent success at producing NFL draft picks along the defensive front. The Bulldogs had two defensive linemen selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Aydin Breland recently wore some Georgia gear for a Mater Dei game. The Bulldogs are recruiting at a very high level and have had a lot of recent success in recruiting elite talent from the West Coast.

Oregon Ducks: top school

Five-star defensive line recruit Aydin Breland visited Oregon in June. Will he stay on the West Coast and play for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks?

The Ducks have 22 commitments in the class of 2024 and the nation’s No. 12 recruiting class. Breland would be Oregon’s top commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Miami Hurricanes: top school

Breland is strongly considering the Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes need to have recruiting success with players like Breland in order to compete for a conference championship in the ACC. Breland went on an official visit to Miami in June.

The Hurricanes have 22 commitments and the nation’s No. 17 recruiting class in the class of 2024. Breland would be Miami’s top commitment in the class of 2024.

