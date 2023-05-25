5-star DL Aydin Breland sets official visit to Eugene

Earlier this month, 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, announced the Oregon Ducks as one of his top 12 schools. On Tuesday, Breland announced that Oregon, Georgia, and Miami will be where he takes three of his five available official visits. His visit with the Ducks is scheduled for June 23rd, which is the last of the three.

Breland is currently a student at Mater Dei High School, a California school known for churning out college and NFL talent. Currently, Breland is rated as a 5-star player by 247Sports, which also rates him as the sixth-best player in the country, and the second-best DL.

In 2023, it seems likely that Oregon’s star defensive linemen will be the returning Duck, Brandon Dorlus, and South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch. However, Dorlus and Burch are both seniors and after 2023, the Ducks will likely need to find talented pass-rushers and run-stoppers to replace them. If Oregon is able to attract Breland, he could be a perfect replacement for Dorlus or Burch and could even have the potential to be an All-American.

Aydin Breland’s Recruiting Profile

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DL Aydin Breland has locked in his first three official visits with #Georgia #Miami and #Oregon https://t.co/5pU3fYMcJD pic.twitter.com/846qZTbxmn — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 CA DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9810 CA DL ESPN 4 86 CA DL On3 4 94 CA DL Rivals 4 5.9 CA DL

Vitals

Height 6’5″ Weight 290 lbs. Hometown Santa Ana, CA Projected Position DL Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by the Ducks in March of 2022

Set official visit with the Oregon Ducks along with Georgia and Miami

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Miami Hurricanes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas A&M Aggies

Michigan Wolverines

Tennessee Volunteers

USC Trojans

LSU Tigers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Highlights

