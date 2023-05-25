5-star DL Aydin Breland sets official visit to Eugene
Earlier this month, 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, announced the Oregon Ducks as one of his top 12 schools. On Tuesday, Breland announced that Oregon, Georgia, and Miami will be where he takes three of his five available official visits. His visit with the Ducks is scheduled for June 23rd, which is the last of the three.
Breland is currently a student at Mater Dei High School, a California school known for churning out college and NFL talent. Currently, Breland is rated as a 5-star player by 247Sports, which also rates him as the sixth-best player in the country, and the second-best DL.
In 2023, it seems likely that Oregon’s star defensive linemen will be the returning Duck, Brandon Dorlus, and South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch. However, Dorlus and Burch are both seniors and after 2023, the Ducks will likely need to find talented pass-rushers and run-stoppers to replace them. If Oregon is able to attract Breland, he could be a perfect replacement for Dorlus or Burch and could even have the potential to be an All-American.
Aydin Breland’s Recruiting Profile
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei DL Aydin Breland has locked in his first three official visits with #Georgia #Miami and #Oregon https://t.co/5pU3fYMcJD pic.twitter.com/846qZTbxmn
— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 23, 2023
Ratings
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
CA
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9810
CA
DL
ESPN
4
86
CA
DL
On3
4
94
CA
DL
Rivals
4
5.9
CA
DL
Vitals
Height
6’5″
Weight
290 lbs.
Hometown
Santa Ana, CA
Projected Position
DL
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by the Ducks in March of 2022
Set official visit with the Oregon Ducks along with Georgia and Miami
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Miami Hurricanes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas A&M Aggies
Michigan Wolverines
LSU Tigers
