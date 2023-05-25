5-star DL Aydin Breland sets official visit to Eugene

Miles Dwyer
·2 min read

Earlier this month, 5-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland, announced the Oregon Ducks as one of his top 12 schools. On Tuesday, Breland announced that Oregon, Georgia, and Miami will be where he takes three of his five available official visits. His visit with the Ducks is scheduled for June 23rd, which is the last of the three.

Breland is currently a student at Mater Dei High School, a California school known for churning out college and NFL talent. Currently, Breland is rated as a 5-star player by 247Sports, which also rates him as the sixth-best player in the country, and the second-best DL.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In 2023, it seems likely that Oregon’s star defensive linemen will be the returning Duck, Brandon Dorlus, and South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch. However, Dorlus and Burch are both seniors and after 2023, the Ducks will likely need to find talented pass-rushers and run-stoppers to replace them. If Oregon is able to attract Breland, he could be a perfect replacement for Dorlus or Burch and could even have the potential to be an All-American.

Aydin Breland’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

CA

DL

247Sports Composite

4

0.9810

CA

DL

ESPN

4

86

CA

DL

On3

4

94

CA

DL

Rivals

4

5.9

CA

DL

 

Advertisement

Vitals

Height

6’5″

Weight

290 lbs.

Hometown

Santa Ana, CA

Projected Position

DL

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by the Ducks in March of 2022

  • Set official visit with the Oregon Ducks along with Georgia and Miami

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories