5-star Demarcus Riddick flips to Auburn

Five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick has flipped his commitment to the Auburn Tigers from the Georgia Bulldogs. Riddick, a member of the class of 2024, was also considering Alabama.

Demarcus Riddick is Auburn’s highest ranking commitment in the class of 2024. His commitment is a much-needed recruiting win for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.

Riddick plays high school football and basketball for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 26 recruit in the 2024 cycle. Riddick is the third-ranked linebacker and the No. 3 prospect in Alabama, per 247Sports.

Riddick announced his decision to flip from Georgia to Auburn at his high school. Riddick held his commitment event on his mother’s birthday.

Kirby Smart and Georgia recently added a commitment from five-star linebacker Justin Williams, so Riddick’s decommitment does not sting as much.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Demarcus Riddick has Flipped his Commitment from Georgia to Auburn! The 6’2 220 LB from Clanton, AL had been Committed to the Bulldogs since November Riddick is the 1st five-star to commit to Auburn since 2019 👀https://t.co/lSk8JzQk9o pic.twitter.com/Kh8QBkCQy9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 26, 2023

