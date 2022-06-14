5-star defensive lineman target has Florida in top 4, sets commit date

Things are heating up in Gainesville and it is not just brutal temperatures that are currently blanketing the state. Instead, Billy Napier and crew are toiling away at the grindstone trying to bring the best prep recruits into the fold with Florida football, and on Tuesday they got some big news from a huge prospect.

Five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods out of Alabaster (Alabama) Thompson told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he has trimmed his list of preferred schools down to four, which includes the Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers and Jackson State Tigers. He also told Fawcett that he plans on announcing his decision on July 8.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 276-pound lineman also added the following in regards to the Orange and Blue.

“Florida has a new staff that is the most lively in the nation. The new facilities and vision for the program is elite!”

Woods is currently ranked No. 23 overall and No. 3 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus him at Nos. 24 and 4, respectively. The Tide currently holds his lone crystal ball projection from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees with a 96.5% chance of ‘Bama landing the blue-chipper.

