5-star defensive end Jordan Burch officially signs letter of intent with South Carolina

Jordan Burch (middle) is the No. 2 strongside defensive end in the country. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

South Carolina fans don’t have to sweat any longer. Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch is now officially a member of the Gamecocks’ 2020 recruiting class.

Burch submitted his letter of intent to South Carolina on Thursday night. He had previously held two signing ceremonies — one in December during the early signing period and one Wednesday on National Signing Day — without submitting his LOI to the school.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's a great way to close out our 2020 signing class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina," South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. "He is a wonderful person and I'm excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school. Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can't wait to coach him."

Burch is the No. 17 player in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 strongside defensive end. The Columbia, SC, native is also the top player in South Carolina.

Burch could have attended South Carolina without signing a letter of intent. A player can sign a less-binding financial aid agreement with a school and get a scholarship and play football. A letter of intent essentially locks a player into a school and can subject a player to transfer restrictions if he decides to back out.

South Carolina beat out Alabama, Clemson and Georgia for Burch’s services and has the No. 17 recruiting class in the country. Burch is one of two five-star recruits in the 24-member class. The other is running back MarShawn Lloyd, the No. 4 rusher in the country.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: