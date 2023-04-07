5-star defensive back includes Florida in top-11 announcement

Connally (Waco, Texas) cornerback Kobe Black announced his top 11 schools on Thursday, and the Florida Gators made the cut.

Although Black captioned his announcement with, “My recruitment is 100% open,” he’ll focus on the following programs moving forward in his process: Florida, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

Black told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that Florida made the cut because of “great coaches and a bunch of love.”

Florida may have made the cut for Black on Thursday, but there is plenty of work to do if the Gators plan on adding him to the class. In-state Texas and Oklahoma are the hottest programs right now, but LSU and Ohio State are going to push hard for him.

My recruitment is 100% open🙏 pic.twitter.com/rxHBIbEJ2m — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) April 6, 2023

If UF defensive backs coach Corey Raymond can get him on campus over the spring or summer, Florida could make a jump into the top five or six. The Gators only offered him on January 11, and former defensive coordinator Patrick Toney was the coach that got out to him a week later.

Black is a five-star recruit on both the 247Sports composite and On3 Industry rankings. 247Sports has him at No. 16 overall in the class and No. 3 among cornerbacks in the class of 2024. On3 is a little more bullish on him at No. 14 nationally and No. 2 at his position.

More Football Recruiting!

Florida visit date set for this 4-star IMG Academy wide receiver Florida football looks to flip 5-star 2025 LB target from Georgia with visit Gators land in this 4-star wide receiver's top-10 schools list Florida looking to get Utah DL commit on campus for official visit 4-star wide receiver has Florida football among top 12 schools

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire