5-star DB Jaheim Singletary makes commitment

Five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after previously being committed to Ohio State.

The 18th-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 is the 23rd commitment for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA already has commitments from two four-star cornerbacks (Julian Humphrey and Marquis Groves-Killebrew) in the the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is an enormous boost to Kirby Smart’s class of 2022. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Jaheim Singletary is ranked as the fifth-best cornerback recruit in the class of 2022. Singletary committed to UGA over Miami and Florida.

The five-star defensive back prospect announced his decision to commit to Georgia via Twitter:

Singletary plays high school football for Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida. The talented defensive back is ranked as the third-best recruit in Florida.

