5-star DB Charles Lester names top five schools

Five-star defensive back recruit Charles Lester III has named his top five schools. Lester III no longer has Michigan State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan and USC in his top schools.

Lester plays both wide receiver and defensive back, but is considered more of a defensive back prospect at the next level. Lester plays high school football for Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida.

Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp offered the scholarship to Lester III in January 2022. The lengthy cornerback has received offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson among others.

The four-star defensive back has been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

The Riverview star is 6 feet, 2 inches, 170 pounds and is rated the No. 3 cornerback in his class and the No. 7 recruit in Florida. Lester III is the No. 22 recruit in the class of 2024.

Who are in Charles Lester III’s top five schools?

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama has the nation’s top-ranked class of 2023. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide recruiting machine are showing no signs of slowing down. Lester III visited Alabama in June 2022.

Top school: Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have struggled in recent games against Power Five opponents, but the Gators are in Lester III’s top schools. Florida is always a top destination for elite defensive back talent.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia could win back-to-back national championships on Monday. The Bulldogs have recruited the defensive back position as well as anyone in the country in recent seasons. Lester III considers Georgia to be one of his top five schools.

Top school: Florida State Seminoles

Florida State is one of the hottest programs in college football right now. The Seminoles have done an excellent job of securing top talent from the transfer portal, but can Florida State return to being an in-state recruiting power? Charles Lester III has Florida State in his top five schools.

Top school: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are consistently elite recruiters, so it is no surprise they’re in Lester III’s top five.

