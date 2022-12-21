5-star DE Damon Wilson makes commitment

Five-star pass rusher Damon Wilson, who was the nation’s top-ranked uncommitted player in the class of 2023, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have won a key recruiting battle against Ohio State. The two teams will meet in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals in Atlanta, Georgia.

Damon Wilson took an official visit to Georgia for the Auburn game. Wilson plans to play in the All-American Bowl.

Wilson plays for Venice High School in Venice, Florida. Venice plays against a high level of high school competition. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher won the 8A state championship in Florida back in 2021. Wilson made a clutch interception in the 2021 state title game.

Wilson and Venice fell to Georgia commit Tyler Williams and Lakeland in the 2022 state championship.

The five-star’s recruitment has been very competitive, but ultimately Wilson signed with Georgia football. Kirby Smart and Georgia football have signed a pair of four-star class of 2023 edge rushers, Gabriel Harris and Samuel M’Pemba.

Wilson is a member of Venice’s weightlifting team. Impressively, Wilson recorded 15 sacks during the 2021 high school football season and was named the Herald-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year, per 247Sports.

The five-star edge rusher is ranked as the No. 13 recruit in the senior class. The Venice standout is the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2023 and the No. 3 player in Florida.

Wilson was also considering Miami, Alabama and Texas. The talented edge rusher has been compared to former Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

