This 5-star cornerback sets up another Florida visit

Florida currently has two five-star cornerbacks and one four-star safety slated to visit during the weekend of March 19, but now coach Billy Napier has added another five-star cornerback to the visitor’s list that weekend: Tony Mitchell. He is set to make his second visit to see the Gators since the calendar flipped to the year 2022, per Swamp247.

Mitchell hails from Alabaster, Alabama, and is considered the 28th best player overall and the second at his position, according to the independent 247Sports rankings.

On his first visit to the Swamp in January, Napier and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond made a strong impression on him. He said he spent the majority of his time around Raymond and enjoyed meeting him in person for the first time.

“We talked today and he showed me a lot of love, and the people in the recruiting office showed me a lot of love, too,” Mitchell said about the Gators. “They just show a lot of love at Florida. Coach Raymond was telling me how I am so versatile and how that would help them in the secondary. He said I am a guy who could come and play right away and they really need me here.”

Mitchell recently dropped a list of his top seven schools and plans to cut it to five soon. He said the Gators have a good chance of making it because of his chance to play early and his relationships with Napier and Raymond as well as his ability to get his players to the National Football League.

