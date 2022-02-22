This 5-star cornerback planning another visit to Florida

Florida coach Billy Napier made defensive back recruiting a priority in his transition class, signing five-star safety Kamari Wilson from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Early in his second recruiting cycle, he continues to make the position group a priority.

And one of the biggest targets there is five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell. The Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama) product is the No. 14 player and No. 2 corner in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, and the Gators are making a push for him despite interest from, among several schools, the in-state Crimson Tide.

Mitchell told On3 that he plans to take another trip to Gainesville sometime next month. He will visit Tuscaloosa on March 5 and Auburn on the 19th with visits to UF and Georgia coming at some point in the month.

He previously visited the Gators under the previous staff back in June, but this will be his first chance to meet with the entirety of the new staff. A one-time Tennessee commit early in the process, Mitchell now has offers from most of the top programs around the country.

He told On3’s Billy Embody that he had narrowed his list down to about six teams. He also discussed his relationship with Napier and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, specifically.

“Really like coach Napier and the new staff,” Mitchell said. “Coach Raymond develops players, NFL Pro Bowlers. Great DBs he’s put in the league. That’s where I was born so it’s kind of like going back home. I’m from Lakeland.”

Landing an out-of-state prospect like Mitchell with so much interest won’t be an easy task, but Napier and the staff will hope to make some progress when he’s on campus next month.

