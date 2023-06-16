5-star CG Jalen Haralson reportedly hears from MSU on first day of direct contact period

Michigan State basketball has reportedly contacted the top combo guard in the 2025 class on the opening day of the direct contact period.

Five-star combo guard Jalen Haralson told 24/7 High School Hoops that Michigan State is one of many major programs to contact him thus far. Other notable programs to contact Haralson are Gonzaga, TCU, Michigan, Duke, Indiana, Auburn, Purdue, LSU, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia.

At midnight on June 15, college coaches are officially able to directly contact high school prospects in the 2025 class.

Haralson ranks as the No. 1 combo guard and No. 9 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also the top player from Indiana.

Michigan State is one of more than 15 programs to already extend an offer to Haralson. Some of the other notable programs he also holds offers from are Indiana, Gonzaga, Iowa, Michigan, Maryland, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Purdue, TCU and Wisconsin.

