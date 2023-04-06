5-star CB Kobe Black puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks continue to put themselves in a great spot when it comes to the recruitment of some of the top players in the nation, particularly in the defensive backfield.

On Thursday afternoon, 5-star cornerback Kobe Black announced his top 11 schools, including the Ducks alongside schools like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and others.

Black is among the top players in the 2024 class, rated by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in the class, and the No. 2 CB in the nation.

Black has yet to take a visit to Oregon, but we will likely see him make his way out to Eugene in the coming months as he continues to narrow down his recruitment and ultimately make a decision.

We’ve seen Oregon’s recruiting of cornerbacks and defensive backs soar under the tutelage of coach Demetrice Martin, and Black could be another player to add to the group.

Kobe Black’s Recruiting Profile

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Kobe Black is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 188 CB from Waco, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/G1O5WfpYti pic.twitter.com/c6tnpa6OYN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 TX CB 247Sports Composite 5 0.9905 TX CB Rivals 4 6.0 TX CB ESPN 4 86 TX CB On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX CB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 190 pounds Hometown Waco, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Oregon offer on January 20, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Texas Longhorns

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Texas A&M Aggies

TCU Horned Frogs

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oklahoma Sooners

Florida Gators

Highlights

