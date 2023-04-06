5-star CB Kobe Black puts Oregon Ducks among top schools
The Oregon Ducks continue to put themselves in a great spot when it comes to the recruitment of some of the top players in the nation, particularly in the defensive backfield.
On Thursday afternoon, 5-star cornerback Kobe Black announced his top 11 schools, including the Ducks alongside schools like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and others.
Black is among the top players in the 2024 class, rated by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in the class, and the No. 2 CB in the nation.
Black has yet to take a visit to Oregon, but we will likely see him make his way out to Eugene in the coming months as he continues to narrow down his recruitment and ultimately make a decision.
We’ve seen Oregon’s recruiting of cornerbacks and defensive backs soar under the tutelage of coach Demetrice Martin, and Black could be another player to add to the group.
Kobe Black’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Five-Star CB Kobe Black is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 188 CB from Waco, TX is ranked as a Top 15 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 CB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/G1O5WfpYti pic.twitter.com/c6tnpa6OYN
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 6, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
TX
CB
247Sports Composite
5
0.9905
TX
CB
Rivals
4
6.0
TX
CB
ESPN
4
86
TX
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
96
TX
CB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
190 pounds
Hometown
Waco, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Oregon offer on January 20, 2022
Has yet to take a visit to Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Texas A&M Aggies
TCU Horned Frogs
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Gators
Highlights