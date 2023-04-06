5-star CB Kobe Black puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

The Oregon Ducks continue to put themselves in a great spot when it comes to the recruitment of some of the top players in the nation, particularly in the defensive backfield.

On Thursday afternoon, 5-star cornerback Kobe Black announced his top 11 schools, including the Ducks alongside schools like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and others.

Black is among the top players in the 2024 class, rated by 247Sports as the No. 15 overall player in the class, and the No. 2 CB in the nation.

Black has yet to take a visit to Oregon, but we will likely see him make his way out to Eugene in the coming months as he continues to narrow down his recruitment and ultimately make a decision.

We’ve seen Oregon’s recruiting of cornerbacks and defensive backs soar under the tutelage of coach Demetrice Martin, and Black could be another player to add to the group.

Kobe Black’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

TX

CB

247Sports Composite

5

0.9905

TX

CB

Rivals

4

6.0

TX

CB

ESPN

4

86

TX

CB

On3 Recruiting

4

96

TX

CB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

190 pounds

Hometown

Waco, Texas

Projected Position

Cornerback

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Oregon offer on January 20, 2022

  • Has yet to take a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • LSU Tigers

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • USC Trojans

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • TCU Horned Frogs

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Florida Gators

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire