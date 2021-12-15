5-star CB Jaheim Singletary signs with Georgia

Georgia secured a national letter of intent from one of its biggest fish in the 2022 recruiting class: 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary.

Singletary committed to Georgia in November. He is a former Ohio State commit out of Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

He ranks as the nation’s No. 21 overall player and No. 5 ranked cornerback according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is a great addition to Kirby Smart’s class of 2022. Georgia is likely losing starting cornerback Derion Kendrick to the NFL after this season.