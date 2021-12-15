5-star CB Jaheim Singletary signs with Georgia
Georgia secured a national letter of intent from one of its biggest fish in the 2022 recruiting class: 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary.
Singletary committed to Georgia in November. He is a former Ohio State commit out of Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
He ranks as the nation’s No. 21 overall player and No. 5 ranked cornerback according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is a great addition to Kirby Smart’s class of 2022. Georgia is likely losing starting cornerback Derion Kendrick to the NFL after this season.
𝕾𝖑𝖎𝖒 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 heading to the G.
Welcome to Athens @Jaheim2_‼️#GoDawgs | #CommittedToTheG pic.twitter.com/0w7GBw05wp
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 15, 2021