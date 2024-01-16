5-star CB Dorian Brew to announce commitment soon; Oregon Ducks among finalists

The Oregon Ducks have a chance to land a massive recruit in the coming days, with one of the best defensive backs getting set to announce his commitment later this month.

5-star cornerback Dorian Brew announced that he will make his verbal commitment on January 24th, deciding between the Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Brew stands at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and is rated as the No. 4 CB and the No. 15 overall player in the 2025 class.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 11 class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, with four commitments. Should Brew commit to Oregon, he would be the first defensive member of the class.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire