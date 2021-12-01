5-star CB Domani Jackson is down to two schools

The early signing period is now just a couple of weeks away and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to finish the class of 2022 the right way.

The good news just keeps rolling in for the Tide as moments ago five-star cornerback Domani Jackson released his top two schools. According to the release on Twitter, Jackson is down to Alabama and USC.

BREAKING: Five-Star CB Domani Jackson is down to 2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’1 180 CB from Santa Ana, CA is ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2022 Class (#1 CB) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/3FvUSd6O8n pic.twitter.com/sNOkiJmX47 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2021

Standing at 6’1″, 180 pounds, Jackson is a talented prospect hailing from Santa Ana, California.

USC obviously is home to Jackson, but Alabama has the winning culture that Jackson admires.

Roll Tide Wire will be here every step of the way to cover not only Domani Jackson’s recruitment, but all of the talented prospects that the Tide is chasing!

