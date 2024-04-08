5-star CB DJ Pickett to visit Oregon Ducks once again this month

The Oregon Ducks seem to be in a really good spot when it comes to the recruitment of 5-star cornerback DJ Pickett.

The elite athlete from Tampa, Florida, has made several visits to Eugene before to meet with Dan Lanning and his staff, and he is expected to return once again this coming month, setting a visit for April 20th.

Ducks Wire first reported back at the end of January that Pickett was coming to campus for Oregon’s Junior Day, which took place shortly before the dead period began.

Pickett is rated by 247Sports as the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class, and he is expected to take an official visit to Oregon on June 21st as well.

Five-Star Plus+ CB DJ Pickett has locked in visits to LSU and Oregon the next two weekends, according to On3's @SWiltfong_👀 Read: https://t.co/Py9M5U6Rh2 pic.twitter.com/HTJyw0Cb08 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire