5-star CB Dijon Lee puts Oregon Ducks among top schools

We’ve seen a lot of really good cornerback play from the Oregon Ducks as of late, both on the current roster and in the 2024 signing class, with 4-star Ify Obidegwu coming away from the Under Armour All-American game as one of the biggest winners last week.

Now it appears that they could be in line to add another elite guy at that position in the future, with 2025 5-star CB Dijon Lee cutting down his recruitment to 8 teams and keeping the Ducks among the finalists.

Lee is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2025, and the No. 5 CB. He is a massive player for his position, standing at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds.

“I like their program a lot,” Lee said of Oregon, according to 247Sports. “I don’t talk with them as much as some other programs but I’m trying to get up there for a visit and learn more about the school. I’ve never visited Oregon before but I like how they play and I think I would fit in well there.”

Lee also named schools like Georgia, LSU, Florida, Penn State, USC, Washington, and Arizona among his top 8 schools.

Currently, the Ducks have the No. 10 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, with four commitments.

