5-star CB Dijon Lee cuts his list to four schools

Five-star cornerback recruit Dijon Lee has narrowed down his top schools to just four college football programs. Lee’s top schools are Georgia, Washington, Alabama and Texas A&M.

Georgia and Washington are the only holdovers from Lee’s list of top schools in January. Alabama and Texas A&M were not previously in his top eight.

Lee has official visits this summer with each of his top four schools. The elite defensive back plans to visit Georgia on June 7, Washington on May 31, Texas A&M on June 14 and Alabama on June 21. Additionally, Lee has a visit lined up with Texas for June 12.

Lee is a member of the class of 2025 and is one of the more intriguing recruits in his class. What makes Lee unique? The 6-foot-4, 190-pound cornerback has rare size for a player at his position.

The talented defensive back plays high school football for Mission Viejo High School in Mission, Viejo, California. Lee is ranked as the No. 26 recruit in the rising senior class and the fifth-ranked cornerback. He’s the top-ranked recruit in California in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Georgia has done an elite job of recruiting top secondary talent in recent years. The Bulldogs had three defensive backs drafted in the 2024 NFL draft, so Georgia has an impressive pitch to offer for defensive back recruits.

Dijon Lee announced his top schools via social media:

NEWS: Five-Star CB Dijon Lee Jr. is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 190 CB from Carson, CA is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/qj2deOglZf pic.twitter.com/LbljrXQPbn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 16, 2024

Georgia signed the nation’s No. 1 class of 2024 and is working to bring in another elite recruiting class. Georgia signed five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson in the class of 2024.

