5-star CB Dijon Lee set to visit Georgia football, Big Ten school

Five-star cornerback recruit Dijon Lee plans to take an official visit to the University of Georgia on June 7-9. Lee also has scheduled an official visit with the Washington Huskies for June 21-23. Lee previously named both Georgia and Washington to his top eight schools.

Dijon Lee is a member of the class of 2025 and is one of the elite recruits in his recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound cornerback has rare size and length for a player at his position.

247Sports ranks Lee as a five-star cornerback. The star defensive back plays high school football for Mission Viejo High School in Mission, Viejo, California.

Lee is ranked as the No. 23 recruit in the junior class and the fifth-ranked cornerback. He’s the top-ranked recruit in California in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Georgia has done an elite job of recruiting top secondary talent in recent years. The Dawgs signed five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson in the class of 2024 and finished with the nation’s No. 1 class in the 2024 cycle.

Dijon Lee’s top eight schools are Georgia, Oregon, Arizona, USC, Washington, LSU, Penn State, and Florida. Chad Simmons of On3 reported Lee’s plans to take official visits to both Georgia and Washington.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have some work to do with the class of 2025 as the Dawgs have the nation’s No. 8 recruiting class with five total commitments.

