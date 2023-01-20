5-star CB Cormani McClain makes an official flip to Colorado

Rick Suter
Deion Sanders has landed another recruit for the Colorado Buffaloes, this time flipping the most-watched prospect from the class of 2023 since early December.

Cormani McClain, the 5-star DB out of Lakeland (Fla.), had been slated to sign with the Miami Hurricanes but made no official pen-to-paper during the signing period—though he had told reporters he would be signing on January 15.

That left many wondering if he was weighing other options, which was amplified when a screenshot from a deleted YouTube video leaked, showing what looked like McClain in a Buffaloes uniform during his visit to Boulder.

More leaked images followed.

And now, the rumors and foggy details have been set aside, replaced with a clearer picture of McClain’s intent and confirming what many had speculated:

It’s another massive get for Coach Sanders and the Buffaloes program—one Colorado’s highest-ranked commitments ever—and the major news creates a substantial dynamic after a sluggish 1-11 season: the roster now features McClain alongside Travis Hunter, the top corner from the 2022 class who made headlines when he left Jackson State to follow Sanders.

Pac-12 quarterbacks, beware.

