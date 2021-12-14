5-star CB commits to Georgia: Twitter reacts

Joe Vitale
2 min read

Georgia has added a commitment from 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette in the class of 2022, who chose the Bulldogs over Alabama.

Everette, a former Clemson commit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, announced the news on his Twitter on Tuesday, one day before the start of the early signing period.

Everette ranks as the nation’s No. 29 overall player and No. 6 cornerback, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

He becomes Georgia’s 27th commitment and allowed UGA to regain the No. 1 ranked class and pass Alabama.

Everette is also Georgia’s fourth 5-star commit in this class.

Georgia now has three five-star defensive backs ready to sign: Everette, Malaki Starks and Jaheim Singletary. Additionally, Georgia has commitments from four-star cornerbacks Julian Humphrey and Marquise Groves-Killebrew, plus four-star safety JaCorey Thomas.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to the news:

