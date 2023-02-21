5-star CB Bryce West to take visit to Oregon this spring

The Oregon Ducks seem to be in good standing with one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 class.

5-star cornerback Bryce West, the No. 5 CB in the 2024 class and No. 26 overall player in the nation will reportedly be taking a visit to Eugene this spring, according to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. West is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio and says that the Ducks have been making a heavy push for him recently, working hard to get him on campus.

At the moment, Oregon has a 2024 recruiting class that ranks inside the top 10 nationally, and they will work hard to try and add some star power over the coming months as they get into the start of the 2023 season.

Bryce West’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 OH CB 247Sports Composite 5 0.9865 OH CB Rivals 4 6.0 OH CB ESPN 4 87 OH CB On3 Recruiting 4 94 OH CB

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 175 pounds Hometown Cleveland, Ohio Projected Position Cornerback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 15, 2023

Plans to take visit to Oregon in March of 2023

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire