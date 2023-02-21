5-star CB Bryce West to take visit to Oregon this spring
The Oregon Ducks seem to be in good standing with one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 class.
5-star cornerback Bryce West, the No. 5 CB in the 2024 class and No. 26 overall player in the nation will reportedly be taking a visit to Eugene this spring, according to a report from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. West is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio and says that the Ducks have been making a heavy push for him recently, working hard to get him on campus.
At the moment, Oregon has a 2024 recruiting class that ranks inside the top 10 nationally, and they will work hard to try and add some star power over the coming months as they get into the start of the 2023 season.
Bryce West’s Recruiting Profile
247Sports Composite five-star CB Bryce West has visits set for #Oregon and #USC, also talks #Michigan and #OhioState https://t.co/OLXBsGd4PB via @247sports
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 20, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
92
OH
CB
247Sports Composite
5
0.9865
OH
CB
Rivals
4
6.0
OH
CB
ESPN
4
87
OH
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
94
OH
CB
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
175 pounds
Hometown
Cleveland, Ohio
Projected Position
Cornerback
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on January 15, 2023
Plans to take visit to Oregon in March of 2023
