5-star athlete Terry Bussey signs with Texas A&M after push from LSU

LSU looked like it may have had one more surprise in store on National Signing Day, but it wasn’t in the cards.

The Tigers made a strong push for five-star 2024 athlete Terry Bussey, who was committed to Texas A&M, and they hosted him for a visit last week leading up to signing day.

However, it wasn’t enough as Bussey reaffirmed his commitment to the Aggies on Wednesday and signed his national letter of intent with Mike Elko’s team.

It’s a disappointing result for LSU, which would have moved into the top five of the recruiting rankings if it secured Bussey’s signature.

Timpson five-star athlete Terry Bussey picks Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/h6sFGRlpfv — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) February 7, 2024

Without Bussey, LSU still has 29 commits in a class that ranks ninth nationally per 247Sports and seventh per On3. All but one of those players have signed except for five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley, who the Tigers did manage to flip from Texas A&M.

