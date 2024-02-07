5-star athlete Terry Bussey reveals choice. Did Georgia football flip Texas A&M commitment?

Georgia football saw some signing day drama in December when a five-star recruit flipped to the Bulldogs.

Would it happen again on Wednesday on what’s now a pretty quiet February signing day nationally?

Texas A&M commitment Terry Bussey, the nation’s No. 1 ranked athlete by the 247Sports Composite, left three SEC programs waiting. He had pledged in September but had not signed.

LSU and Georgia joined the Aggies as a suitors considered still in the running for the Timpson, Texas player ranked No. 11 in the nation. Georgia was viewed as the longshot of the three finalists.

Bussey announced his decision on his Instagram account Wednesday morning: He’s sticking with Texas A&M.

New Georgia defensive backs coach Donte’ Williams made inroads for Georgia after being hired, according to DawgsHQ. The 5-foot-10 ½ 180-pound Bussey took an official visit to Georgia in January.

The Bulldogs’ No. 1 class still has five players ranked as five-star prospects including safety KJ Bolden from Buford who flipped from Florida State to Georgia in December.

