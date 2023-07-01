5-star athlete, LSU target trims list down to 5 schools

LSU recently made the cut for one of the top players in the entire 2024 class.

On Friday afternoon, five-star athlete Terry Bussey cut his list of schools down to five, and the Tigers made the cut. Also included are Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Bussey is a phenomenal athlete who sees action at quarterback, running back, receiver and on defense. The Timpson, Texas, prospect ranks as the No. 16 player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Bussey, but Texas A&M is listed as a heavy favorite at 89.5%. LSU seems to be behind here, but anything is possible after making the cut.

🚨NEW🚨 5-star athlete Terry Bussey is down to Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, per @Hayesfawcett3. https://t.co/I8O12uA0fI pic.twitter.com/5epAAxZ7Hr — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 30, 2023

LSU’s 18-man 2024 recruiting class currently ranks eighth nationally. Adding an elite player like Bussey would raise the class’ profile quite a bit.

