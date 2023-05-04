5-star ATH Terry Bussey puts Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks look to be in the mix for one of the top athletes in the 2024 recruiting class.

Earlier this week, 5-star athlete Terry Bussey named his top-11 schools, putting the Ducks in the mix with schools like Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and many others.

Bussey is rated by 247Sports as the No. 17 overall player in the nation, and the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 class.

Playing defensive back and wide receiver, Bussey is among the top players on the board in the 2024 class. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it is likely that we see him come out west to see Dan Lanning and other Oregon coaching staff in the coming months.

Terry Bussey’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 TX ATH 247Sports Composite 4 0.9714 TX ATH Rivals 4 5.8 TX ATH ESPN 4 84 TX ATH On3 Recruiting 4 97 TX ATH

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 180 pounds Hometown Timpson, Texas Projected Position Athlete (Wide Receiver) Class 2024

Top Schools

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire