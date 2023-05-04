5-star ATH Terry Bussey puts Ducks among top schools
The Oregon Ducks look to be in the mix for one of the top athletes in the 2024 recruiting class.
Earlier this week, 5-star athlete Terry Bussey named his top-11 schools, putting the Ducks in the mix with schools like Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and many others.
Bussey is rated by 247Sports as the No. 17 overall player in the nation, and the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 class.
Playing defensive back and wide receiver, Bussey is among the top players on the board in the 2024 class. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it is likely that we see him come out west to see Dan Lanning and other Oregon coaching staff in the coming months.
Terry Bussey’s Recruiting Profile
Where’s Home?👀 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/7txZ3Ncb2F
— Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) May 3, 2023
Ratings
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
TX
ATH
247Sports Composite
4
0.9714
TX
ATH
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
ATH
ESPN
4
84
TX
ATH
On3 Recruiting
4
97
TX
ATH
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
180 pounds
Hometown
Timpson, Texas
Projected Position
Athlete (Wide Receiver)
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Tennessee Volunteers
