5-star ATH Terry Bussey puts Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks look to be in the mix for one of the top athletes in the 2024 recruiting class.

Earlier this week, 5-star athlete Terry Bussey named his top-11 schools, putting the Ducks in the mix with schools like Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and many others.

Bussey is rated by 247Sports as the No. 17 overall player in the nation, and the No. 1 athlete in the 2024 class.

Playing defensive back and wide receiver, Bussey is among the top players on the board in the 2024 class. He has yet to take a visit to Eugene, but it is likely that we see him come out west to see Dan Lanning and other Oregon coaching staff in the coming months.

Terry Bussey’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

TX

ATH

247Sports Composite

4

0.9714

TX

ATH

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

ATH

ESPN

4

84

TX

ATH

On3 Recruiting

4

97

TX

ATH

 

Vitals

Height

5-foot-11

Weight

180 pounds

Hometown

Timpson, Texas

Projected Position

Athlete (Wide Receiver)

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

Highlights

