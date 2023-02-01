5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor announces commitment decision

Nyckoles Harbor, a 5-star athlete from the Washington D.C. era who has made waves in both the football and track world, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, it wasn’t a commitment to come play ball in Eugene.

Harbor officially committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, agreeing to travel down south to play for Shane Beamer and run track as well. With aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many thought that Oregon’s legendary track program, with the historic Hayward Field on campus, would be a major chip in getting Harbor to commit to the Ducks, but in the end, it didn’t appear to be enough.

Despite missing out on Harbor, the Ducks still signed a pair of 5-star recruits in 2023 and have the No. 10 ranked class in the nation for this cycle.

Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars Ratings State 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

Took Official Visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

South Carolina Gamecocks

Michigan Wolverines

Maryland Terrapins

Miami Hurricanes

Highlights

