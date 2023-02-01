5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor announces commitment decision
Nyckoles Harbor, a 5-star athlete from the Washington D.C. era who has made waves in both the football and track world, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning.
Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, it wasn’t a commitment to come play ball in Eugene.
Harbor officially committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, agreeing to travel down south to play for Shane Beamer and run track as well. With aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many thought that Oregon’s legendary track program, with the historic Hayward Field on campus, would be a major chip in getting Harbor to commit to the Ducks, but in the end, it didn’t appear to be enough.
Despite missing out on Harbor, the Ducks still signed a pair of 5-star recruits in 2023 and have the No. 10 ranked class in the nation for this cycle.
Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Ratings
State
247Sports
5
98
DC
ATH
247Sports Composite
5
0.9911
DC
ATH
Rivals
5
6.1
DC
ATH
ESPN
4
87
DC
ATH
On3 Recruiting
5
98
DC
ATH
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
225 pounds
Hometown
Washington DC
Projected Position
TE/DE
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021
Took Official Visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Michigan Wolverines
Maryland Terrapins
Miami Hurricanes
Highlights