5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor announces commitment decision

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

Nyckoles Harbor, a 5-star athlete from the Washington D.C. era who has made waves in both the football and track world, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, it wasn’t a commitment to come play ball in Eugene.

Harbor officially committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, agreeing to travel down south to play for Shane Beamer and run track as well. With aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many thought that Oregon’s legendary track program, with the historic Hayward Field on campus, would be a major chip in getting Harbor to commit to the Ducks, but in the end, it didn’t appear to be enough.

Despite missing out on Harbor, the Ducks still signed a pair of 5-star recruits in 2023 and have the No. 10 ranked class in the nation for this cycle.

Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Ratings

State

247Sports

5

98

DC

ATH

247Sports Composite

5

0.9911

DC

ATH

Rivals

5

6.1

DC

ATH

ESPN

4

87

DC

ATH

On3 Recruiting

5

98

DC

ATH

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

225 pounds

Hometown

Washington DC

Projected Position

TE/DE

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

  • Took Official Visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Maryland Terrapins

  • Miami Hurricanes

Highlights

