5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets commitment date and time

The last several weeks have been spent with Oregon Duck fans wondering how much of a shot their favorite team had in the recruitment of 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor. Now, with his official visit behind us, it’s clear that the Ducks are serious contenders to land the elite playmaker.

Now we just have to wait until the announcement.

Fortunately, we know now how long we will have to wait. It was reported by On3’s Chad Simmons on Monday morning that Harbor will be making his official commitment on the morning of signing day. The announcement will come at 10 a.m. PT, aired live on ESPN.

Can we see more fireworks in Eugene from Dan Lanning and his staff? That’s yet to become clear, but we do know that the Ducks are in good shape to make more waves in the recruiting world.

Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile

Twitter

5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor is set to announce his commitment on February 1st👀 More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/rdAkoX1FSK pic.twitter.com/Z5rcncZe4Y — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 30, 2023

Ratings

Stars Ratings State 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

Took Official Visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

South Carolina Gamecocks

Michigan Wolverines

Maryland Terrapins

Miami Hurricanes

Highlights

