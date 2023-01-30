5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets commitment date and time

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The last several weeks have been spent with Oregon Duck fans wondering how much of a shot their favorite team had in the recruitment of 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor. Now, with his official visit behind us, it’s clear that the Ducks are serious contenders to land the elite playmaker.

Now we just have to wait until the announcement.

Fortunately, we know now how long we will have to wait. It was reported by On3’s Chad Simmons on Monday morning that Harbor will be making his official commitment on the morning of signing day. The announcement will come at 10 a.m. PT, aired live on ESPN.

Can we see more fireworks in Eugene from Dan Lanning and his staff? That’s yet to become clear, but we do know that the Ducks are in good shape to make more waves in the recruiting world.

Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Ratings

State

247Sports

5

98

DC

ATH

247Sports Composite

5

0.9911

DC

ATH

Rivals

5

6.1

DC

ATH

ESPN

4

87

DC

ATH

On3 Recruiting

5

98

DC

ATH

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

225 pounds

Hometown

Washington DC

Projected Position

TE/DE

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021

  • Took Official Visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Maryland Terrapins

  • Miami Hurricanes

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories