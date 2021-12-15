5-star ATH Malaki Starks signs with Georgia

Georgia landed its biggest fish of its 2022 class when 5-star athlete Malaki Starks officially signed to play football at UGA.

Starks ranks as the nation’s No. 14 overall player and as the top ranked athlete in his class.

Out of Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia, Starks had been committed to UGA since March. It came down to Georgia, Alabama and Clemson – and the Dawgs came out on top.

He stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 200 pounds. Starks is expected to be a safety at the collegiate level.

