5-star ATH KJ Bolden sets official visit with Georgia football

Five-star athlete KJ Bolden is slated to take an official visit with the Georgia Bulldogs on June 9-11. Bolden is a standout football player for Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is one of the best recruits in the country.

KJ Bolden is considered the No. 11 recruit in the junior class. He is the second-ranked recruit in Georgia, which is loaded with talent in the 2024 cycle, and is the top-ranked safety nationally. Bolden also plays offense, but he projects as a safety at the next level.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete runs track. The five-star recruit has excellent speed and is one of the top track athletes in Georgia.

Bolden primarily plays receiver and safety for Buford. The five-star has great acceleration and quickness. He is a threat to score a touchdown on any play as a wide receiver.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. The Bulldogs are behind both Ohio State and Michigan, but have a good chance to finish with the nation’s best class in the 2024 cycle.

Georgia currently has three commitments from safeties in the class of 2024. Four-star safeties Jaylen Heyward, Peyton Woodyard, and Demello Jones are all committed to the Dawgs.

The five-star Buford standout announced his plans to visit Georgia football via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire