5-star All-American Eddrick Houston schedules visit to Tennessee

Five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston announced he will visit Tennessee on March 25, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

Houston is the No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 3 player in the state of Georgia, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

Houston earned second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors last season. He finished the 2022 season with 64 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks.

His upcoming visit will be the third to Tennessee since June 2022. He was in attendance for Tennessee’s win over Kentucky on Oct. 29, 2022 and visited for the first time on June 17 last summer.

Tennessee was one of Houston’s top-10 teams on Nov. 8, 2022.

