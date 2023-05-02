5-star Alabama EDGE sets official visit date with Gators

The official visits continue to stack up for Florida football as the calendar flips over to the month of May. Billy Napier and Co. are hard at work in the next phase of his year-long recruiting cycle, hitting the road to visit the top prospects in the nation while also filling out their June schedule.

One of the most recent recruits to set their official visit dates in Gainesville is 247Sports five-star edge Jordan Ross out of Birmingham (Alabama) Vestavia Hills in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound defender Swamp247’s Blake Alderman that he plans on being on campus the first weekend in June, joining a laundry list of other high schoolers also making their OVs.

The coveted hybrid lineman made his first-ever visit to the Swamp last month with outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and offensive line coach Rob Sale — whose recruiting region includes the state of Alabama — leading the way. Apparently came away impressed with what the Gators are brewing in Hogtown.

“It was great,” Ross told Swamp247. “As soon as I got on campus I got to see how busy it all was. It’s a big city there, and everything is really close together. I really liked the rooms the players have to live in. They were better than most of the colleges I have seen. They have really strong academics. They told me how the depth chart is pretty low at my position and how they have a great opportunity and I am a priory for them.”

He also has official visit dates set with the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers, respectively, in June.

Ross is rated at four stars and ranked No. 39 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also has him at four stars and ranked at Nos. 33 and 4, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Bulldogs in the lead for his commitment with a 23.4% chance of signing him, while the Vols, Gators and Auburn Tigers follow behind at 20.4%, 14.1% and 8.9%, respectively.

