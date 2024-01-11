5-star 2026 QB Brady Smigiel to visit Oregon Ducks later this month

The Oregon Ducks are ramping up their recruiting efforts for the future, and a potential major piece of that will be on campus in the coming weeks. According to a report from 247Sports, 2026 5-star quarterback Brady Smigiel will be in Eugene later this month for an unofficial visit.

Smigiel stands at 6-foot-5 and is currently rated by the 247Sports as the No. 22 overall player in the 2026 class, and the No. 3 quarterback. He is also scheduled to visit Notre Dame as well.

Newbury Park (Calif.) '26 QB Brady Smigiel has a couple of big unofficial visits scheduled for later this month https://t.co/GX8ImTGEsI pic.twitter.com/yE9lZUwCm4 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 11, 2024

Oregon is currently well suited in the quarterback room, with a clear succession plan going into the future. In 2024, Dillon Gabriel is expected to be the starter for a year, with Dante Moore likely to take over in 2025 and potentially 2026. After that, the Ducks will likely see 4-star QB commit Akili Smith take over, but beyond that, we will see what happens.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire